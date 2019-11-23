Sony headphones deal: great noise-cancellers half-price in Amazon Black Friday sale

We really liked the Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones very much when we reviewed them at £100, so we're very excited to see them drop to a new low price of £77.

That's actually almost a 50 per cent saving on the original price of £150, so represents a serious bargain, and is available in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £77

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

The Sony WH-CH700Ns obviously aren't in the same league as the company's superlative WH-1000XM3s, but those are more than three times as expensive so that's more than understandable.

What you get here for just £77 is a very stylish, very comfortable and solid-sounding pair of on-ear headphones with decent noise-cancelling and an excellent battery life. You can't say fairer than that.

