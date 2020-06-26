Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones heavily discounted in Sony Summer Sale

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are our favourite noise-cancelling wireless headphones – and you can now make a very tidy saving on them thanks to Sony's Summer Sale.

Sony's deals event is running until 7th July across several retailers, and one of the best offers in it is a further 10 per cent off an already reduced Sony wireless noise-cancellers.

At Richer Sounds you can enter the code SONY10 to reduce them to only £224, while at John Lewis and Currys you can enter promo codes to drop them to £233. That's a healthy saving over their typical RRP price of £259.

The Sony Summer Sale is throwing up discounts on plenty of TVs, wireless speakers and more – which you can check out at each participating retailer below.

As we said in our five-star review, these Sonys are "as close to the perfect pair of noise-cancelling headphones as it’s currently possible to find.

"There are rivals out there that can beat them in specific areas, but none offer the same exceptional all-roundedness. Taken as a whole the WH-1000XM3s are simply sensational – the perfect long-haul travel companion, office upgrade or daily commute enhancement."

