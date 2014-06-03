Sony has unveiled its new Xperia T3 smartphone, which the Japanese manufacturer describes as the "world's slimmest 5.3-inch smartphone" – measuring just 7mm thick.

Designed as a mid-range handset, the T3 features a 720p Triluminos IPS display clocked at 277ppi; a 1.4GHz Quad-core Snapdragon processor with 1GB of RAM; 8GB of onboard storage and a microSD slot for cards up to 32GB.

Sony has fitted the Xperia T3 with an 8MP camera with its Exmor RS sensor. This is capable of shooting 1080p video and Sony's array of camera features are present. A 1.1MP camera can be found on the front, which is capable of shooting 720p video.

When it comes to connectivity, the Xperia T3 supports 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, near-field communications (NFC) and wi-fi with Miracast and DLNA. The handset's 2500mAh battery comes with a promise of up to 13 hours of talk time.

The manufacturer has implemented it's OmniBalance design found on other Xperia mobile devices, with the T3 available in black, white or purple finishes. It'll launch worldwide at the end of July, although details of pricing have yet to be announced.

