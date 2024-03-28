Sony joins forces with LG and Samsung for its new free streaming TV channels

Sony has announced it's throwing its hat in the increasingly popular ad-supported TV streaming ring, with eight new channels coming to Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and TiVo+.

These new streaming channels will span different genres with related programming for each. Sony is drawing from its impressive 100-year catalogue of movies and TV shows, meaning they should be well-stocked with content. These channels will be known as Sony One collectively, although each will be given its own name. According to the Sony Pictures website, these channels will include:

Sony One Comedy TV : Laugh-out-loud comedy series including Seinfeld, The Nanny and The Goldbergs offering a laid-back, light-hearted viewing experience to share with family and friends.

: Laugh-out-loud comedy series including Seinfeld, The Nanny and The Goldbergs offering a laid-back, light-hearted viewing experience to share with family and friends. Sony One Thriller TV : Action-packed, high-thrill series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified that keep diverse audiences on the edge of their seats, with a focus on crime procedurals and exhilarating adventures.

: Action-packed, high-thrill series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified that keep diverse audiences on the edge of their seats, with a focus on crime procedurals and exhilarating adventures. Sony One Faves : Timeless classics and fan favorites including Bewitched, Community and Dawson’s Creek that evoke nostalgia across generations.

: Timeless classics and fan favorites including Bewitched, Community and Dawson’s Creek that evoke nostalgia across generations. Sony One Comedy HITS : Classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes and characters such as Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire and Easy A, that embody pop-culture across the decades; perfect for laughs around the clock.

: Classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes and characters such as Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire and Easy A, that embody pop-culture across the decades; perfect for laughs around the clock. Sony One Action HITS : Dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and the Men In Black and Zombieland franchises, that provide a non-stop thrill ride.

: Dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and the Men In Black and Zombieland franchises, that provide a non-stop thrill ride. Sony One Shark Tank : One of the most successful reality shows in the world, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to moguls, known as the “Sharks” in hopes of landing investment funds in this U.S. adaptation of the British and Japanese reality hit Dragons' Den.

: One of the most successful reality shows in the world, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to moguls, known as the “Sharks” in hopes of landing investment funds in this U.S. adaptation of the British and Japanese reality hit Dragons' Den. Sony One Dragons’ Den : The juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds.

: The juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds. Sony One Blacklist: Dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series following a most-wanted fugitive who works with a rookie FBI profiler to take down criminals and terrorists.

These new channels will run concurrently with Sony's existing range of broadcast channels, as well as its Bravia Core streaming service which is exclusive to its TVs, Xperia phones and PS5 gaming console.

They're set to launch in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland in April (no specific date has been set to our knowledge). Content on these channels will be country-dependent, and it will primarily stream in the native language of each market. Sony claims that there will be an impressive 54 channels to stream across Europe. Presumably, Sony will bring these channels to its own TVs very soon, although Samsung, LG and TiVO are the only named recipients currently.

