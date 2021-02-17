Sony being sued for "defective" PS5 DualSense controller

Still desperately trying to figure out where to buy a PS5? This might give you pause for thought. According to IGN, Sony is facing a class-action lawsuit from gamers who claim the PS5 controller is faulty.

The lawsuit alleges that the PS5 DualSense controller suffers from a defect known as 'drift', which causes characters or other elements on the screen to move without the player touching the controller's joystick.

"This defect significantly interferes with gameplay and thus compromises the DualSense Controller's core functionality," claims law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, which is handling the action.

The firm goes on to allege that Sony has been "unlawful, deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair" in offering a "defective" controller, and cites the example of Lmarc Turner.

Mr Turner is said to have experienced a drift issue on the day he began playing his PS5 and – according to the complaint – Sony's customer service was unable to "satisfactorily address the drift issue."

"Had Plaintiff been aware of the Drift Defect prior to purchasing his PS5, he otherwise would not have purchased the PS5, or would have paid substantially less for it."

Dissatisfied PS5 owners experiencing drift issues can join the lawsuit here. If successful, members could be in line for a free replacement controller or compensation to cover the cost of fixing their controller. The action's been filed in New York, so it seems to be limited to US-based Playstation owners for now.

Some PS4 owners previously experienced a similar 'stick drift' issue. Many fixed it by cleaning the joystick with a blast of pressurised air.

