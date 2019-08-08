New Sonos products set to launch in September

Sonos has already launched two collaborative and innovative product ranges this year: outdoor, in-wall and in-ceiling speakers with architectural speaker specialist Sonance, and a bookshelf speaker and lamp speaker in collaboration with IKEA.

But it seems the multi-room mogul isn't done for 2019, having just sent out a 'Save The Date' invitation to what it's calling its "biggest event of the year". Where and when? Berlin on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th September – which mirrors the location and dates of IFA 2019, Europe's biggest annual tech show.

We aren't sure what Sonos will launch, but the graphic attached to the invite shows someone sitting in a room looking out of a rather large window, hinting that it might a) be a portable speaker you could take outside, or b) perhaps another speaker/household item integration... there's a picture frame and an office chair in the image, after all. Perhaps it won't be a new speaker at all, with rumours having circled all year about Sonos' potential entrance into high-end headphones.

All we know for sure is that we're intrigued, and we will bring you the scoop as soon as we can. Roll on September!

