The Sonos Play: 1 is official. The smallest, cheapest Sonos speaker yet, the Play:1 will cost just £169 and is set for release on October 29th.

And for a limited time only you can get a free Sonos Bridge, normal price £39, with every purchase of the Sonos Play:1.

The Play:1 joins the Play:3, Play:5, Playbar soundbar and Sonos Sub, bolstering the Sonos wireless speaker family.

Promising "a compact wireless speaker with surprisingly big sound", the Play:1 brings all the wireless music functionality of Sonos speakers and sports a new play/pause/skip track button on top of the speaker.

The ability to play/pause/skip tracks by touching a button on the speaker itself will also come to existing Sonos speakers with a software update, which is available now.

This software update also brings support for more than one Sonos system (house and office, say), the ability to star tracks on Spotify within the Sonos Controller app and direct sharing from within the Sonos Controller for iPad/iPhone to Facebook and Twitter.

The Play:1 features a custom-designed mid-woofer and tweeter, and promises to deliver big sound from a compact, upright speaker that's a similar size (and the same price) as the Pure Jongo S3.

The Play:1 can be used on its own or as a stereo pair, like the larger Sonos speakers, and could also be part of a 5.1 system with a Playbar and Sonos Sub.

Elsewhere, the same Sonos app for Android, iOS, Mac and PC is compatible, bringing access to the likes of the Rdio, Spotify and 100,000 free internet radio stations.

But is it any good and how does it sound? Well you can read our Sonos Play:1 review online now and find out...

by Joe Cox

