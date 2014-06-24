Sky has revealed that it'll no longer offer free access to its Sky Go service through games consoles with effect from July 29th, instead forcing users to sign up to its premium Sky Go Extra service.

That means you'll have to splash out £5 a month – though a free two-month trial is currently on offer for Sky customers – if you want to view programmes such as Game of Thrones on consoles.

The company has been writing to customers likely to be affected by the changes, with the move coming barely two months after Sky announced Sky Go would be coming to the PS4 this summer.

It also comes a few weeks after Microsoft announced that a number of entertainment apps on Xbox can now be accessed without the need for an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Sky Go Extra is described as the service that "takes Sky Go one step forward", letting you download TV programmes, movies and more – depending on your subscription – for offline viewing.

You can also register up to four compatible devices, which is double the number currently allowed with the standard Sky Go service. Those devices include smartphones, tablets and consoles.

by Pete Hayman

