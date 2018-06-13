If the summer of 2018 doesn’t turn out to be the one where England win the World Cup, perhaps it’ll be remembered as the summer of 4K sport coverage.

We’ve already had the FA Cup and Champions League finals in Ultra HD, and of course we have the World Cup in 4K via BBC iPlayer starting tomorrow.

Now cricket fans (those with a 4K TV and Sky Q Ultra HD subscription) also have reason to rejoice. Sky is broadcasting England’s One Day Internationals and Twenty20 matches this summer exclusively in Ultra HD via its Sky Q platform.

All games will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404), starting with England taking on Australia at the KIA Oval in June, and finishing with England’s last match against India at Headingley, Leeds in July. The full list of games is listed below.

This, and Sky’s 4K coverage of the second half of the Formula 1 season, should tide Ultra HD and sport fanatics over until the 4K broadcasts of the 2018/2019 Premier League season kick off.



England vs Australia ODI Series

1st ODI (KIA Oval, London) – 13.06.2018

2nd ODI (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) – 16.06.2018

3rd ODI (Trent Bridge, Nottingham) – 19.06.2018

4th ODI (Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street) – 21.06.2018

5th ODI (Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester) – 24.06.2018

(Edgbaston, Birmingham) – 27.06.2018

1st Twenty20 (Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester) – 03.07.2018

2nd Twenty20 (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) – 06.07.2018

3rd Twenty20 (Bristol County Ground, Bristol) – 08.07.2018