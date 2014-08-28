Trending

Sky Sports News HQ app added to Now TV Box line-up

By News 

If you're the owner of a Now TV Box and have an active Now TV Pass, you will now able to keep up to date with all the latest sports news with the addition of the Sky Sports News HQ app.

For the football supporters among us, the news comes just in time for transfer deadline day and the frenetic updates from presenter Jim White, on what is one of the busiest days of the sporting calendar.

The app can be accessed by anyone who has a Now TV Entertainment Month Pass or Sky Movies Monthly Pass – so it's not restricted to just those with Sky Sports Day or Weekly Passes.

Sky Sports News HQ is the latest app to join the Now TV Box line-up - with catch-up services including 4oD, ITV On Demand, BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 already among those available.

