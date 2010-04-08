The new batch of live 3D matches involves all three title challengers – Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal – including the Manchester derby on April 17th.

The four confirmed live 3D fixtures are:

Sunday, April 11th: Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United

Wednesday, April 14th: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Saturday, April 17th: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Sunday, April 25th: Chelsea vs Stoke City

Last weekend Sky 3D, Europe's first dedicated 3D channel, launched in 1000 pubs around the UK and Ireland with the clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Brian Lenz, Sky's director of product design and TV product development, says: "Last Saturday more than 100,000 people witnessed the groundbreaking launch of Sky 3D. Many thousands more will experience 3D in pubs over the months ahead, as we build towards our launch to Sky+HD homes."

Customers can find participating pubs through the Sky Pub Finder.

