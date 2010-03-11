The director is no stranger to projectors and is a proud owner of a Sim2 HT5000 projector. From there a working partnership has evolved with Mr. Coppola and his team of technical engineers.

Sim2 claims the collaborative efforts of both parties have helped the company better understand and serve the needs of Hollywood producers.

“I have owned many projectors in my life: SIM2 is now in both my studios and my home,” said Francis Ford Coppola.

The Italian company's manufacturing plant is in Pordenone, Italy, and has already played host to Ford Coppola. He will now feature in the company's marketing for 2010.

