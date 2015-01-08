Sharp revealed the wireless player back in June 2014, but the company seems more bullish here at CES 2015, that it's ready to ship.

Not only about streaming high-resolution audio over your home network, it can also wirelessly transmit Full HD 1080p video to your TV.

It seems the player is limited to 24-bit/96kHz audio, which it can receive from a NAS over wi-fi, a hard drive via USB or through a DAC.

The SD-WH1000 works with WiSA-compliant wireless speakers or can be used with the Sharp VR-WR100U wireless bridge to connect to any audio set-up.

Control comes in the form of the Sharp Mobile app, which is available for Android or iOS.

It will play "virtually everything in your media library" - physical or digital - with support for files including AIFF, ALAC, DSD, FLAC and WAV, as well as SACD and Blu-ray discs.

In addition to wireless audio, the SD-WH1000 can "wirelessly transmit uncompressed Full HD 1080p video to your TV".

There's no news on a UK release or pricing as yet, but it looks likely to cost $5000 upon its release in the US.

