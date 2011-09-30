Sevenoaks Sound & Vision will re-open its Bromley store, which was damaged in the London riots in August, this Saturday, October 1st.

The store has been completely refurbished, and now includes two purpose-built demo rooms along with a wide range of smart TVs, home cinema, hi-fi and media streaming kit.

Store manager Paul Murray will perform the opening ceremony at 9.30am on Saturday, and to celebrate the event the following special offers will be available:

• Samsung PS51D8000 51in 3D plasma TV (Full HD) £1199 (save £500)

• Pioneer SC-LX73 AV receiver £899 (save £600)

• Canton Movie 125 MX AV speaker package £299 (save £100)

• Marantz M-CR502DAB CD/DAB system (exc speakers) £249 (save £160)

• Panasonic TX-L32DT30 32in 3D LED TV (Full HD) £649 (save £350 + claim free 5-year warranty/DMP-BDT110 3D Blu-ray player /2 pairs of 3D glasses)

• Panasonic TX-P42GT30 42in 3D plasma TV (Full HD) £899 (save £400 + claim free 5 -year warranty)

• Panasonic TX-P50VT30 50in 3D plasma TV (Full HD) £1699 (Save £500 + claim free 5-year warranty)

• Sony KDL-46HX923 46in 3D LED TV (Full HD) £1899 (Save £600 + claim free 5-year warranty)

• Pioneer VSX-921 AV receiver £399 (save £50)

• Sonos Play:3 ZonePlayer (with built-In speakers) £259 (claim free Sonos Bridge worth £39)

• Denon CEOL RCD-N7 Network CD/ iPod System (exc speakers) £349 (save £150, white only)

In a separate development, Sevenoaks has also relocated its Oxford store to the site of the former Audio T shop at 19 Old High Street, Headington, Oxford OX3 9HS (shown below).

