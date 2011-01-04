Trending

Sevenoaks freezes prices until 31st January despite VAT rise

By News 

There are still bargains to be had post-Christmas, with Sevenoaks holding current pricing for the whole of January despite the VAT rise

All existing offers and sale prices will thus remain until 31st January 2011, allowing you to still pick up a bargain to banish any post-Christmas blues.

Selected deals include:

Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £299 (Save £150)

Leema Acoustics Stream III CD player £1295 (Save £200)

Marantz CD6003 CD player £245 (Save £54)

Onkyo TX-SR608 AV receiver £399 (Save £50)

Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player £249 (Save £300)

Yamaha BD-S1067 3D Blu-ray player £539 (Save £60)

Yamaha CRX-550 CD/DAB System (Exc speakers) £216 (Save £23)

Head over to the Sevenoaks Sound & Vision website for more deals on home cinema and hi-fi kit.

