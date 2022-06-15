Sennheiser teases Momentum 4 Wireless headphones with outstanding battery life

Sennheiser has officially teased its Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones ahead of their confirmed August arrival.

In a short and sweet press release, the German brand has revealed the first details of the long-awaited headphones, which will succeed the five-star Momentum 3 Wireless launched back in 2019.

The forthcoming pair has big shoes to fill considering the excellence of the current model. But thankfully, Sennheiser appears to have used the three years since to overhaul, rather than mildly update, its premium over-ears.

The Momentum 4 Wireless is poised to introduce an "all-new lightweight design", which you can tell from the teaser image above includes a headband wrapped in a grey fabric similar to that used for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3's charging case. That is complemented by "deep-cushioned" synthetic leather earpads, too.

What positively leaps off the teaser release is the claimed battery life, which is a staggering 60 hours. Even if that figure is without ANC activated, that's still a very attractive spec in the face of the wireless headphones competition, which typically offers closer to half that figure.

We can also expect "best-in-class sound", according to Sennheiser, who isn't afraid to boldly state that its Signature Sound "surpasses everything in its class". Watch out, Sony WH-1000XM5, then. The Momentum 4 Wireless's drivers have been angled in to direct sound slightly from the front towards the wearer's ears to deliver "a more natural soundstage".

Sennheiser appears to have improved voice pick-up in the name of improved call quality and voice assistant access, while the company is also promising multiple sound customisation features.

We shall have to wait patiently for more details on such features, the overall design, and specs surrounding, for example, Bluetooth support and water resistance. Pricing will also be interesting considering the company's latest premium true wireless earbuds recently launched at a lower price than their predecessors did. If we are going to continue to see cut-throat competitiveness from Sennheiser, our hopes for the forthcoming Momentum over-ear headphones are very high indeed.



The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ear headphones will be available globally from August, so it won't be long before those gaps are filled in.

