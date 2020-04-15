Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones deal: £50 off and free Tidal

Sennheiser's latest Momentum Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which we called "superb-sounding" in our five-star review, are now available in a new sandy white colour scheme in addition to the black finish they launched with last September. Even better news: they are now widely available with a £50 discount in either finish.

As you can see in the deals box below, several retailers are offering the Momentum Wireless for £299 – including Richer Sounds, Very and Currys.

Better yet, buy them directly from Sennheiser for 99p more and you get six months of Tidal Premium (usually £10 per month) and a flight adapter (RRP £8.95) thrown in for free.

These are the third generation of the German brand's popular, premium wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and the best they've produced yet, further enhancing Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market.

They offer a 17-hour battery life and excellent sound quality – expect an energetic, rhythmic presentation with lashings of detail and dynamic insight.

There's also effective noise-cancellation, plenty of clever app features and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free voice command – the Sennheisers are an excellent all-rounder. Especially now that their price is more palatable.

