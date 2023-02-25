Save up to £1100 on Rega, Denon, Sennheiser and more at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

This weekend is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and as always there are a range of special deals on offer for products bought at the show.
Brands including Acoustic Energy, Marantz, Rotel, Sennheiser and Triangle are offering special savings that are only available to show attendees this weekend.
Read on for the pick of the best deals and head down to the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday to take advantage. You can find all the show details and the latest product news, on our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page.
Acoustic Energy
Up to 26% off audio bundles purchased at the show
Cyrus
38% off Cyrus Soundbuds, save £19, now £30
Denon
AVR-X2800H AV receiver - was £869, now £695
Focal
Clear MG headphones - was £1399, now £1199
Celeste headphones - £999, now £799
Aria 936 K2 speakers - was £3699, now £2799
Aria 926K2 speakers - was £2799, now £1999
HiFi Racks
20% off all products purchased at the show
IsoAcoustics (SCV)
Up to 20% off GAIA/OREA/ZAZEN/APERTA (except accessories like carpet discs)
Marantz
33% Off NR1200 network receiver
Rega
28% Off Elex-R amplifier (only 15 available) - was £1045, now £750
RX5 speakers in Cherry - was £1699, now £599
RX1 speakers in Cherry - was £799, now £299
REL
17% Off T Zero subwoofer
Triangle
35% Off Genese Trio speakers - was £1400, now £900
35% Off Genese Quartet speakers - was £2700, now £1800
35% Off Genese Lyrr speakers - was £3100, now £2000
Rotel
20% Off CD14mk2/A14mk2 bundle - was £1998, now £1598
Ruark
20% Off MRX speakers in Soft Grey - was £419, now £336
Sennheiser
20% Off all products purchased at the show
Ambeo Plus soundbar - was £1299, now £1039
Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds - was £220, now £176
Momentum Wireless 4 wireless headphones - was £300, now £240
HD 660S2 headphones - was £500, now £400
Wireworld
20% off all products purchased at the show
You can also expect a 15% show discount on most items over £100 although some exclusions do apply and these discounts do not apply to any show special offers, show systems or items already on sale at Audio T.
MORE:
Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023: news, highlights and latest products
Fyne Audio continues the retro-revival with Vintage Fifteen and Five speakers
Klipsch expands its Heritage Wireless speaker series in the UK with The Sevens and The Nines
Wharfedale Dovedale is the latest, biggest speaker to join the Heritage Series revival
Audiolab 7000 Series hi-fi separates to get first public showing at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023