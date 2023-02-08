Audiolab 7000 Series hi-fi separates to get first public showing at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show (opens in new tab) is always a great opportunity to get up close and personal with new hi-fi kit and the 2023 event is set to be no different.

Back after a three-year absence, a whole host of manufacturers are lined up to take part (as you'll see in our Bristol Show preview) and we've recently found out Audiolab, Wharfedale and Mission will be making quite a splash.

For starters, Audiolab's recently announced 7000 Series will be getting its first-ever public outing. You'll be able to come along and see what all the fuss is about regarding its new CD transport, integrated amplifier and music streamer.

In terms of audio demonstrations, you'll be able to sit back and listen to the company's flagship 9000 Series in all its glory. A 9000A stereo amp will be paired with the matching 9000CDT transport and will power a pair of Award-winning Mission 770 stereo speakers.

(Image credit: MIssion)

Speaking of Mission, the company will also have the 778X on display (see above), its first stereo amplifier in 40 years. The original 778 launched way back in 1983 and the new version has been reimagined for the modern day with a raft of digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity.

Finally, we've been reliably informed that Wharfedale fans might be in for a treat at this year's show with murmurings of a new product launch. We've been told all should be revealed at the show so if you want to check out this mystery new product then it could be worth booking your ticket now.

If you want to see what Audiolab, Mission and Wharfedale have to offer in the flesh, make a bee-line for The Old Vic Suite on the Lower Ground floor of the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol.

The show runs from 24-26 February and tickets are available online via the show’s official website or on the door. There are just over a couple of weeks to go, so be sure to get your tickets now (opens in new tab).

