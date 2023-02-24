Klipsch expands its Heritage Wireless speaker series in the UK with The Sevens and The Nines

US speaker company Klipsch has announced at the Bristol Hi-Fi show that its latest powered monitor speakers, The Sevens and The Nines, will go on sale in the UK within the first quarter of 2023. It joins The Fives in the brand's current suite of Heritage Wireless speakers, joining the existing The Fives.

Klipsch is angling this speaker series towards the premium market, as it incorporates luxurious materials like metal and wood within the build of these new powered units. The top-notch craftsmanship evokes the classic design legacy of Paul W. Klipsch while incorporating modern performance and functionality, according to Klipsch.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Klipsch says that The NInes and The Sevens will deliver "room-filling sound with minimum space required", thanks to their custom-engineered built-in amplifier, which aims to maximise output and sound quality, without the need for additional equipment for a clutter-free setup.

Klipsch also highlights the speakers' versatility, as they include a host of connectivity options, such as HDMI-Arc for connecting to a TV, Bluetooth, digital optical, analogue RCA, USB inputs and a subwoofer output. There is also an integrated phono pre-amp for connecting a record player. Klipsch says that the bi-design amp provides improved clarity and output and the speakers' ability to decode 92kHz / 24-bit files for apparently "flawless reproduction of high-resolution audio tracks".

Both speakers feature 1” titanium tweeters on Tractrix horns, although each set should perform differently. Klipsch says that the larger Nines offer greater output with 240W of total system power and feature an all-new 8” long-throw high excursion composite cone woofer. Whereas, the more mid-sized The Sevens have 200W of total power output and use a 6.5” long-throw woofer, which Klipsch says will offer room-filling sound and enhanced bass.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Finally, Klipsch highlights these speakers' compatibility with the existing Klipsch Connect App, which will allow users to set up and tweak the speakers' performance and download over-the-air firmware updates. This includes adjustable EQ and subwoofer volume modes and presets, a night listening mode and many more customisation settings.

The Nines and The Sevens come in two finishes; Walnut and Black veneers. The Nines will retail for £1849, and The Sevens will cost £1499.

