Today only! Save £100 on award-winning Cambridge CXN V2 music streamer

If you're after a well-featured, high-performing music streamer under £1000, it's likely the Cambridge Audio CXN V2 will have made your shortlist. It's a multi-award winner, our favourite streamer at this level. Better yet, it's discounted by £100 at Richer Sounds today (24th February).

Now and until the end of the day, the CXN V2 can be purchased for £699 with the voucher code DOTD100. The price will return to its £799 RRP tomorrow.

Cambridge CXN V2 £799 £699 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, the CXN V2 is the best streamer out there at this price point, marrying superb sound quality and sophisticated design with a wide range of wireless connectivity.View Deal

Cambridge's mid-series CXN has sat at the top of the music streamer pile since 2015, with this second-generation version our current favourite model at this level. It kept all of the great sonic characteristics of the original – that same vibrancy and enthusiasm that greeted us six years ago hasn’t changed much in the time since.

And that high-quality performance is complemented by a range of streaming features, from built-in Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect and UPnP, to AirPlay 2 and internet radio. There's also a series of digital and analogue connections for those looking to hook up external components.

The CXN V2 is a terrific buy – especially with a £100 discount.

