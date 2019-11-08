Save over £80 on Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones ahead of Black Friday 2019

It's not even Black Friday, but we've spotted one of the best headphone deals you're likely to see this year. The Sony WH-1000XM3s have already surfaced with a £70 saving in the build-up to the big day, but you can now pick up a pair with an even bigger discount.

The silver version of these over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones can now be yours with an £87 (26%) saving, making them £242.99 instead £330. A serious bargain, we think you'll agree.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Silver) £330 £242.99

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive £87 on the silver version and £75 on the black version over at Amazon.View Deal

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls.

Sonically they deliver an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe.

Taken as a whole the Sony WH-1000XM3s are brilliant all-rounders – the perfect long-haul travel companion, office upgrade or commute compadre.

