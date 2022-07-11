Save over £200 on the 65-inch Panasonic JX800B with this Prime day TV deal

Prime Day strikes again. This time the deals bonanza has thrown up a great saving on a 65-inch Panasonic LED TV.

The Panasonic TX-65JX800B has 35% off, taking it from £630 to just £399 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Bargain.

Prime Day 65-inch TV deal

We haven't reviewed this exact model, but we have tested its predecessor from 2020, the TX-58HX800B, lauding it with five stars in our review, so hopes are high for this one.

Panasonic bequeathed the JX800 its previous generation HCX chip but it gets upgraded to the Android TV operating system, bringing all the apps you would expect, including YouTube, Netflix and BBC iPlayer. And Chromecast built-in means you can beam content to the big screen wirelessly from your phone or tablet.

Dolby Vision HDR comes as standard for giving you better contrast, and Filmmaker Mode sets the film's colour palette, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rate as the director envisaged. It automatically adjusts the picture even if light levels change. You also get three HDMI inputs in total with ARC and ALLM support included for good measure.

It might not offer the same AI technologies as the other 2021 Panasonic models, but it still supports the same array of HDR formats as the JX850, as well as sharing the equivalent HDR Bright Panel Plus.

Tempted? This deal won't last long, so get in while stocks last.

