The best Cyber Monday headphones deal yet saves you AU$149 on Sony XM5

Want to bag the best wireless headphones this Cyber Monday without paying full price? Well, you are in luck. The Sony WH-1000XM5 – our Product of the Year in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 wireless headphones category – is now AU$149 off at Ninja Buy eBay (opens in new tab).

That beats the $459 Black Friday price and is the lowest price we have ever seen these five-star Sony noise-cancelling headphones.

The Sony XM5 headphones launched earlier this year at AU$549, but eBay Plus members can now get them for just AU$409 this Cyber Monday with the code BFSONY.

Not a member and don't want to become one? Don't worry, you can still save over AU$100 with the code FRIBLK20.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 AU$549 AU$409 at Ninja Buy eBay (save AU$149) (opens in new tab)

The best pair of wireless ANC headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one. You can pick up the XM5 for only AU$409 if you're an eBay Plus member and use the code BFSONY. Not a member but still want to snatch up a pair of these cans for less? You can use the code FRIBLK20 to nab them for AU$423.20. Five stars

The Sony XM5 are hands down the best value wireless, noise-cancelling headphones around. They are successors to the Award-winning XM4 and further Sony's legacy as one of the foremost makers of wireless headphones in the market.

For the XM5, Sony went back to the drawing board. The result? A complete physical redesign – a pretty bold move when you're sitting on a line of Award-winning headphones! That said, it certainly paid off.

You can read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review for all the details, but in short these class leaders combine excellent features (including 30/40-hour battery life and LDAC Bluetooth support) with effective active noise cancellation and an addictively musical and highly detailed sound.

They may not look or feel quite as premium as some other rivals, such as the AU$369 Bose 700 (opens in new tab) or even the older $415 Sony XM4 (opens in new tab), but they offer the best sound quality for the money in the market.

Even without their Cyber Monday discount, they are a fantastic buy.

