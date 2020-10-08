Save 40% on the Echo Dot in early Amazon Prime Day deals

In a surprise to nobody, Amazon is starting early with its Prime Day deals. It may officially take place across Tuesday and Wednesday next week but there are already plenty of deals around, especially on Amazon's own devices.

The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is cheap at the best of times, giving you access to the Alexa voice assistant and decent quality background sound, but now you can save an extra 40% on the retail price thanks to the early Prime Day deals. Read on for all the details.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £49.99 £29.99

The cheapest Echo Dot has the Alexa voice assistant for all the usual smart features, and a knockdown price to boot. For a no-frills smart speaker that's small enough to move from room to room and that has a natty fabric finish, look no further. View Deal

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is more stylish, more intelligent and better-sounding than its predecessor. So, right off the bat, you're getting a lot for your money. And with Alexa at your beck and call, you can play music, check the news, make voice calls, set alarms and control Alexa-compatible smart devices and more – without leaving the sofa.

Equipped with an upgraded driver and new microphones, we found the 3rd Gen Echo Dot to be a strong performer, both in terms of picking up voice commands and playing music. It won't trouble your hi-fi, of course, but Alexa can be heard loud and clear.

Simple, cheap and effective, this little smart speaker is highly recommended.

