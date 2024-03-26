Samsung's latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system has already had its price slashed

Looking to upgrade your home cinema setup's audio? You may find yourself in a spot where a lone soundbar won't quite cut it, but a full-fat surround sound system is overkill or unpractical. If so, then this deal might be for you...

Samsung's new flagship soundbar system, the Q990C, has had its price slashed by £465, dropping from £1400 – the price it cost when we tested it recently – down to £935 over at Amazon.

Samsung Q990C Soundbar Package <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Q990C-Soundbar-Speaker-Subwoofer%2Fdp%2FB0BXQ1Q6NK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_11%3Fcrid%3D3SGTNLEUUKJ8A%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.L7qcuXJ5oqNg4VdV0lsd1gUIlziYBqvDEN7Io-X8N5yGZiu-0PivHpyGvc0Z2UFV1XJbjFPb5cAbEjHRiFJKLFebd3yb0eZB8OBfe8yG1qlPt0tLwIa12Mays_6ivQUl5sO9o5rk-rPzA58TA75AUMAWk6sAGNRunw6B5u1GuuqT1LfoX8sXGJvitcschJ8AAt1PAHvdDa2ZOo36FjtyS_S6p5hGQLb2pS9kik5dg10.CJLbbPHHB5CGnyFFm1Ihq4uvAYWYehKlwwC8PAGGvN0%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsoundbars%26qid%3D1711444788%26sprefix%3Dsoundbars%252Caps%252C89%26sr%3D8-11%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £1400 now £935 at Amazon (save £465)

Looking to beef up the audio of your favourite films and TV shows? The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/samsung-q990c" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung Q990C could be an ideal solution for medium to larger-sized rooms, offering a rich and full sound thanks to its weighty soundbar, solid surround speakers, and well-integrated subwoofer.

The Samsung Q990C soundbar package earned a respectable four-star review when we put it through its paces in our test room recently. We were impressed with its sense of scale, height, and weight. Setting up the system is effortless and takes no time at all, which is always appreciated.

The main soundbar features centre, left, and right channels beneath its front grille which consist of 110 x 52mm racetrack drivers and a 52mm tweeter. On each end of the bar, there are ‘side’ and ‘wide’ full-range drivers. There are also two 50mm full-range up-firing drivers, one on either end of the bar which are used to help create the effect of Dolby Atmos audio.

The two surround speakers in the Q990C feature three drivers. The setup sees one driver firing forwards, one firing sideways, and one upfiring. They combine well with the main soundbar to fill out the sound field and create a three-dimensional audio experience in quite an impressive way. The subwoofer adds weighty, extended low-end and integrates well with the rest of the system, creating an enjoyable, cohesive sound.

If you want something offering a full, rich and easy-going sound to improve your home cinema experience, then this deal on the Samsung Q990C is worth a look!

