Samsung’s Freestyle projector's price has plummetted

Samsung’s The Freestlye projector delivers Full HD images and is now available for just £399 over at Crampton & More.
That's a hefty discount and solid deal considering the lightweight, portable projector earned a 4-star rating when we tested it. Other than amazing picture quality, we love the design. With a premium build quality and a cute aesthetic, The Freestyle will look fantastic wherever you put it. We know many people are put off by the £699 list price but with £300 off, it becomes a very tempting deal indeed.
Samsung Freestyle projector £699 £399 at Crampton & More (save £300)
With a cute but practical design and impressive auto keystone/focus, the Freestyle brings a bit of fun back to home cinema. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will elevate any film or TV show.
The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100-inches which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, you are guaranteed to get a fantastic picture where you place it. No need for lots of fine-tuning as this projector covers all that for you.
We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness. It features built-in wi-fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.
Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system—something that not too many units can say.
It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility.
