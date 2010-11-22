The Acetrax Movies app allows you to rent or buy both movies and TV series, directly from your television – provided it's connected to the internet.

Movies on the Acetrax service can be rented for 24 or 48 hours, or bought for permanent ownership.

The cost of renting will vary from £1.99 to £3.49, while buying films will cost from £4.99 to £10.99. A TV show meanwhile will cost £1.99 per episode or £14.99 for a series.

Films set to be available include Inception, which will go live at the same time as the DVD release, as well as the likes of The Hangover, The Dark Knight, Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and the TV series Gossip Girl.

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering a 'complementary blockbuster movie rental' for everyone who registers for Acetrax by December 31st 2010.

The Acetrax app is set to be available on the following TVs:

LED TVs - C6500, C6540, C6600, C6620, C7000, C8000, C9000

LCD TVs - C650, C652, C654, C750

Plasma TVs - C6500, C7000

