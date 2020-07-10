Samsung 8K TV deal: Samsung's 2020 8K TVs are now 10% off – limited time only

If you, cutting-edge consumer, are ready to make an 8K TV purchase, note that Samsung has announced 10 per cent off its 2020 8K QLED models.

This Samsung promotion includes the company's zero-bezel 8K flagship proposition, the Q950TS, and is only available until Wednesday 15th July. It's live now on Samsung's website and across retailers throughout the UK.

Samsung’s 2020 TV line-up peaks at the 8K Q950TS QLED TV, which features the firm’s new zero-bezel ‘Infinity Screen’ (99 per cent of its frontage is screen). Despite a direct full array backlight set and eight speakers integrated into its frame, it is also only 14.9mm thick. In our hands-on review, we said: "concept TVs aside, the Q950TS is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous TVs we’ve ever laid eyes on."

Then there's the Q800T 8K QLED range, which sports a less advanced design but is more accessible.

Samsung 8K Q950TS 85-inch smart TV £11,999 £10,799

The 10 per cent discount equates to a whopping £1200 saving on this top-of-the-range 8K Samsung 2020 QLED TV. It's practically bezel-free, and is powered by the next generation of the company’s 8K Quantum Processor, which is capable of some serious upscaling alchemy, too.View Deal

Samsung 8K Q950TS 75-inch smart TV £3499 £2999

If an 85ins sounds a little too big for the lounge (or too rich for your blood) there's actually a 14 per cent saving to be snapped up on the 75in model from the same flagship range. A £500 saving on a 2020 Samsung 8K QLED? Tempting indeed. You've only got 'til 15th July remember... View Deal

For design enthusiasts, Samsung is also running an additional promotion where customers will receive one of Samsung’s newest S-Series soundbars (S60/S61T) - worth £399 - for free when purchasing a 43in or larger TV from either The Frame or The Serif lifestyle TV range.

This offer will actually run a little longer (until 11th August) as part of Samsung’s Blue Savings – available through its online store and across retailers nationwide.

If you're looking to level up your home cinema set-up, these deals certainly seem worthy of a second look.

