The Russ Andrews winter sale starts today with discounts of up to a third off cables, mains products, racks and accessories.

Highlights include 25% off the Signature PowerKord and SuperKord Classic-SD II (above) mains cables, 10% off Kimber Kable interconnects, speakers and HDMI cables and the Award-winning GQ-24 UltraPlate iPod cable is reduced to just £29.

You can also save £100 on Torlyte speaker stands, now £595, and there's a large range of ex-demo and end-of-line cables and accessories at 50% off the retail price. Click here for details.

The sale ends at midnight on February 5th, 2012.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook