Rumours suggest that a PS5 Pro really is on the way and it features some very tasty picture upgrades

The PS5 Pro rumour mill has been churning ever since Sony launched its next-generation console, and its latest batch of speculations and suspicions is quite the tasty treat. New information courtesy of reliable leaker Tom Henderson, responsible for revealing accurate insider information about the DualSense PS5 controller and 'Project Q' handheld streaming device, has given us possibly our best look at the upgraded gaming console yet.

Coming via FlatpanelsHD we learn that the upcoming console could be under development using the codename 'Trinity'; which aligns with the other Matrix-themed codenames of the PS4 Pro (Neo) and PS VR (Morpheus). According to Henderson, Sony began development last year, and it plans to launch the console in November 2024, four years after the original model which launched in November 2020.

But what can we expect from the PS5 Pro in terms of performance? Henderson claims that the PS5 Pro will serve up a host of picture improvements, including higher and more consistent frame rates at 4K, the inclusion of an 8K performance mode and even accelerated ray tracing for improved lighting and reflections within games.

Looking at raw specs, Henderson suggests that the PS5 Pro will feature "30 WGP (workgroup processors) and 18000mts" internally, up from the standard PS5's 18 WGP, meaning we could see a substantial upgrade in graphical performance.

While the PS5 Pro might still be over a year away, there are still rumours floating around of a refreshed standard PS5 with a detachable disc drive that is suspected to launch later this year – however, nothing has been confirmed by Sony as of yet.

MORE:

Still undecided? Xbox Series X vs PS5: which is better?

Get the best picture and sound out of your PS5

The best PS5 games for ultimate picture and sound