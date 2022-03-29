Rotel launches two new custom install amplifiers

Hot on the heels of a glowing five-star review for its Michi X3 integrated amplifier, Rotel has just unveiled the new C8 and C8+ Custom Installation Amplifiers.

Rotel's new Class AB amplifiers build on the company's 60-year audio heritage, boasting eight channels of high-performance multi-zone audio. The amplifiers are powered by an oversized, in-house manufactured toroidal transformer feeding an array of high current dedicated output devices, which Rotel tells us will "comfortably drive even the most demanding loudspeakers in critical listening zones".

The C8 Custom Installation Amplifier delivers 70W of power per channel into 4-ohm loads, while the C8+ Custom Installation Amplifier boasts 150W per channel into 4-ohm loads, with all channels driven. Zone outputs are bridged delivering 140W and 300W respectively into 4 ohms with an auto-sensing, auto-switching PA Override feature to boast the ultimate in installation flexibility.

Both units feature four analogue source inputs available to all zone outputs through internal matrix switching, further customisable with independent volume, balance, bass, and treble settings. The C8+ also includes two optical and two coaxial digital inputs supporting 24-bit/192kHz audio, matrixed to the outputs.

The front panel of each amplifier features a graphic display with controls to ensure user-friendly setup and operation, including selection of the active matrixed input source and volume control of each zone in real time.

Rotel explains that the custom engineered 2U height chassis does not require top or bottom clearance spacing for ultra-efficient rack mounting with the included "rack ears" hardware.

The speaker outputs use detachable Phoenix connectors for pre-wire installation with secure screw-locking mechanisms. Ethernet, RS232 and 12V trigger connections promise easy integration with popular control systems, thus emphasising the customisation options available – Rotel wants you to incorporate these amplifiers into virtually any system.

The C8 and C8+ will be available in black in the United States through authorised Rotel dealers, with shipments beginning in May 2022 and the rest of the world shortly thereafter.

The Rotel C8 Custom Installation Amplifier is priced $2599 /£2350 / € 2600 (which is roughly AU$3480). The Rotel C8+ Custom Installation Amplifier carries a suggested retail price of $3199 / £2850 / € 3200 (approximately AU$4285).

