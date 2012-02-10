Roku has announced the addition of BBC iPlayer and Netflix to its streaming media players.

The two apps join a host of music, movie and gaming apps, including TuneIn Radio, Vimeo, Facebook, Angry Birds and more on the Roku streaming players.

The Roku 2 XS is on sale now for £100 and is set to be joined by the new Roku LT at just £50.

The small, Apple TV-sized boxes both do wireless streaming and 720p video while the more expensive box also supports 1080p HD content.

You'll also find a USB input, microSD card slot, ethernet input and Bluetooth support for adding a remote on the Roku 2 XS.

We're looking forward to getting our hands on a Roku or two for review very soon.

