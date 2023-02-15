Røde’s NTH-100M adds a microphone to an already superb set of headphones

Innovative Australian pro audio brand Røde has announced a headset edition of its superb NTH-100 over-ear headphones. Equipped with the same premium features as the company’s debut foray into the world of consumer wired headphones, the Røde NTH-100M promises a “broadcast-grade” headset microphone added to what we consider to be a five-star performer.

In doing so, the new NTH-100M expands the potential usage of the excellent NTH-100 base model to include podcasting, video calling, gaming and streaming. For buyers already enjoying the comfortable durability of an existing pair of NTH-100 headphones, a standalone mic (the NTH-Mic) can be purchased to transform an original set of 100 cans into a more complete over-ear package.

Building on the features that made the original headphones such a hit with us when we reviewed them last year , Røde claims that the NTH-100M boast “precision-engineered acoustic construction optimised for exceptional detail and clarity”, in addition to a “broadcast-grade condenser microphone for highly detailed voice reproduction”.

For anyone not familiar with the original cans, the wired NTH-100 bucked the current trend of wireless headphones to offer a wired-only option (no ANC here) with superior build quality and comfort. We also found them exceptional performers for the budget price, for revealing tone and timbre, especially in the midrange.

As Røde’s CEO Damien Wilson explains: “The NTH-100 headphones have been hugely successful since their release. It was incredibly gratifying to see our hard work pay off and it is with great pleasure that we can deliver everything the NTH-100s have to offer in a professional headset."

Retailing at £215 in the UK, $189 in the US and $299 in their native Australia, the NTH-100M are a modest increase on the base model’s price of £149 / $149 / AU$249. Anyone who has already purchased the NTH-100 in American or Australian currency may wish to consider that buying the standalone NTH-Mic (£63 / $59 / AU$99) added to the base model could work out as significantly more expensive than simply obtaining a set of 100M with a mic already attached, although prices can vary depending on retailers and availability.

MORE:

Read our five-star review of the original Røde NTH-100 headphones

Also consider the Sony WH-1000XM4

Check out our guide to the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls