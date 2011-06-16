Reid and Heath Acoustics (RHA), a British audio company based in Glasgow, has announced two new pairs of headphones.

The noise-isolating in-ear MA-350 earphones are joined by the larger SA-500 on-ear headphones.

The MA-350 earphones will set you back £30 and are machined from solid aircraft grade aluminium.

The earbuds boast an 'Aerophonic design', which RHA claims delivers a deep, full bass. There's a fabric cable and a selection of silicone tips.

The SA-500 headphones are £35 and have 40mm mylar drivers. There's also a detachable, fabric cable.

The RHA headphones are available from Selfridges, Dixons Travel and the RHA website.

