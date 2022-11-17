Ready for an eargasm? These wireless headphones let you feel the music

If seeing is believing, then hearing is... feeling? Maybe. These cans promise to help you feel the music through a combination of air conduction and bone conduction technologies. The makers claim the Sonic Lamb headphones (opens in new tab) are a world first, and are capable of delivering an 'eargasm'. Blimey.

The key to it is the company's patented Hybrid Driver Acoustics. This delivers mid and high frequencies as sound – just as with any normal headphones – while the proprietary driver converts audio signals into mechanical impulses, with the headphones' earpads working as a virtual diaphragm. This mechanical impulse is transferred to the wearer's skin and bone, letting them 'feel' the music like you would the bass in your chest at a really loud nightclub.

On-earcup controls let you quickly choose from four presets: Hear, Feel, Immerse and Beast.

They're a noise-cancelling pair, with one mic for voice calls and one to suppress ambient noise (don't expect them to match the likes of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in this department, which use eight microphones in total). Gamer? Or just want to add that 'call centre' vibe to your Zoom calls? They come with a detachable boom which should make your voice clearer.

They support 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio when wired using the USB cable, which doubles as a charging cable. Or Bluetooth 5.1 is onboard for wireless listening, supporting the aptX, aptX HD, SBC, and AAC technologies. Multipoint lets them wirelessly connect to two different devices simultaneously, for easy switching between the two, so you can stop listening to music on your laptop to take a call on your phone without having to do anything.

They can also be customised to your individual hearing, thanks to a quick hearing test on set up. The promise is that by custom tuning the sound to your hearing profile, you'll hear each note much clearer.

The Sonic Lamb headphones are being crowdfunded on Indiegogo (opens in new tab) until 14th December. You can currently bag a pair for £173 / $199 (about AU$300). They'll ship in February next year, and be more widely available from September 2023.

