Razer’s brand-new Nommo V2 system levels up your gaming experience with spatial audio and adaptive lighting

Gaming specialist Razer has revealed its latest audio system: the new Nommo V2 speaker and subwoofer combo. The new set-up is designed specifically for gamers, featuring two 3-inch drivers designed to deliver high-quality audio for the ever-growing gaming market.

According to Razer, the Nommo V2 Pro can fire out a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 99dB without distortion, a grade the company boasts is the “equivalent of a train approaching a subway platform”. Good news for your gaming experience, bad news for anyone who happens to live within a five-kilometre radius of your all-night Call Of Duty session.

One of the big features coming to the Nommo V2 is spatial audio courtesy of THX. Razer claims that this is the first 2.1 desktop speaker with THX Spatial, meaning you should receive an audio profile that feels more spatially attuned to what’s happening on-screen.

The system’s wireless down-firing subwoofer, meanwhile, packs a 5.5-inch driver for powerful bass, although Razer recommends positioning it three metres from the right speaker for optimal audio transmission.

Control comes courtesy of the Razer wireless control pod which allows volume adjustment, mute/unmute, play/pause, skipping to the next track, turning power on/off, as well as switching between audio sources and adjusting EQ settings.

(Image credit: Nommo )

What about that much-advertised RGB lighting? The Nommo V2 rear projection is equipped with ambient awareness mode, meaning that the lighting from the speaker reacts to what’s on screen in real time and then mimics the colours accordingly. So supposing you’re trekking through the jungle in Far Cry 6, the V2 speakers will project a leafy green onto your station for a more immersive tropical experience.

The new system features Bluetooth 5.3 and supports the standard SBC and AAC formats. There’s also cross-platform compatibility for PC, PS5 and PS4 (via USB), although Xbox is conspicuously absent.

The V2 line launches with three different set-ups: the Nommo V2, the Nommo V2 Pro and the Nommo V2 X. The standard V2 features a wired subwoofer but no control pod, whereas the Nommo V2 X is speakers-only and does not include the subwoofer or control pod. The V2 Pro is the complete set, made up of the wireless subwoofer, wireless control pod and the main speakers themselves.

The Nommo V2 will be available from June 2023. The Nommo V2 X will set you back £149.99 / $149.99 / AU$269.95, with the control pod purchasable as a standalone for $49.99. The V2 costs £249.99 / $299.99 / AU$439.95 and can also have the standalone control pod added for $49.99. Finally, the V2 Pro package costs a grand total of £399.99 / $449.99 / AU$ 699.95.

