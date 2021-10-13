Quick! LG OLED TV deal cuts £250 off Award-winning 65in C1

Anyone looking to get their hands on the LG OLED65C1 at an excellent price needs to head over to Richer Sounds now, while this £250 discount is still on. Type in the voucher code 2021OLED250 at checkout and you'll watch the price drop from £1899 to £1649 in front of your very eyes.

The reason to hurry is because these codes tend to have a limited number of uses and there's no telling how many there are left. If you throw in a second code, FREEND20, then you should also get free next-day delivery. After all, who wants to wait more than 24 hours with the red hot anticipation of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Best Gaming TV burning a hole in their consciousness?

Digging a little deeper, it seems that this code stack combo will work other 65in 2021 OLED TVs over a certain price. It won't work on the more budget LG A1 series but the we've had success with five-star Sony XR-65A90J and the Sony XR-65A80J too.

LG OLED65C1 65in TV £1899 £1629 at Richer Sounds

LG's 2021 OLED is now cheaper than ever before! Plug in the voucher codes 2021OLED250 and FREEND20 at checkout and you'll get the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Best Gaming TV for this superb price, including free next-day delivery!

Sony XR65A80J 65in TV £2199 £1929 at Richer Sounds

We've not tested this top-of-the-range OLED TV but the smaller, 55in version is an Award-winner. Make sure to use the voucher codes 2021OLED250 and FREEND20 at checkout and don't hang around.View Deal



The What Hi-Fi Award-winning LG OLED65C1 delivers a super-cinematic picture, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus the latest Google smarts. It's also HDMI 2.1-ready, making it a great choice for gamers. In fact, it's so packed with the latest gaming tech that it was named Best Gaming TV 2021.

This is almost the lowest price we've seen C1 prices drop to, so don't miss the chance to bring your home cinema gaming set-up right to the very bleeding edge of performance – and at an epic discount too.

Of course, if you'd rather go down. the Sony OLED TV route, then take a look at both the Sony XR-65A90J and the Sony XR-65A80J too. Make sure to use the same combination of discount codes at Richer Sounds and don't hang around. These are the best prices you'll find.

