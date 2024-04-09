Quick! Grab Sony's five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar at its cheapest price ever

Tired of disappointing audio quality when listening through your TV's built-in speakers? If you're planning to add a soundbar to boost your TV's audio prowess without breaking the bank, perhaps we have the deal for you.



Sony's HT-S2000 soundbar represents an excellent budget alternative to some of the more pricey options on the market. To make things even better, it's now available for less than ever for £299 at Amazon, among other retailers.

Sony HT-S2000 soundbar <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-HT-S2000-3-1ch-Atmos%25C2%25AE-Soundbar%2Fdp%2FB0C4Q3CQ23%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DIE9DSJ1OMCIX%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Y0tz1VUsGM0umjWHNsZWfx2jBvbhTk2h2mWQ-dmZl5dGUIvNsXw05oxmWIXUyruYWngGvqq8FemCBTdzlVHcdDNrYK4ubX1NLuDgjdnGR1frMOJBFEoECS4hIR2pWLdxl2lV7bA1vrNPm0ICP3X4ZmLgizKwK2X6BoL8m9i-ODea7VCaJT70b7_kCpozr9pWKAiRzarEGWEcGel5XZLDwQ7GupB6nBM5DNOTR_Gi66I.EIDEnx5StW6mPp6CoPC-7v71gyHchJxjOHfG7hwjW1k%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DSony%2BHT-S2000%26qid%3D1712664906%26sprefix%3Dsony%2Bht-s2000%252Caps%252C57%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £350 now £299 at Amazon (save £51)

Sony's budget soundbar was great value for money at the price we tested it, now with an extra £51 discount, that's even more true. <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-ht-s2000" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">We gave this bar five stars overall when we tested it and were impressed with how well it knows its strengths. Most importantly, it sounds good and doesn’t try to spread itself thin by squeezing in an endless list of features.

Also available at <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-55979-sony-ht-s2000-soundbar.aspx%3Futm_source%3Dwhathifi%26utm_medium%3Dfeed" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sevenoaks, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-hts2000-3.1-allinone-sound-bar-with-dolby-atmos-and-dts-virtualx-10250527.html%3FistCompanyId%3Dbec25c7e-cbcd-460d-81d5-a25372d2e3d7%26istFeedId%3D4d7eb93e-055f-499d-8ee5-1cdcc50d67d1%26istItemId%3Drawmmximi%26istBid%3Dt%26srcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~0047%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BHome%2BTheatre%2BKits%2B-%2BBrand%2BSony%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~71700000116062094~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D0047%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BHome%2BTheatre%2BKits%2B-%2BBrand%2BSony%2B-%2BPMAX%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwztOwBhD7ARIsAPDKnkC0R2n0a-YCnSWPyV5B1aRhRntWnkPMpifzdQgGR6jY3nMAolBSm4EaAlbZEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Currys and <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsony-ht-s2000-bluetooth-all-in-one-soundbar-with-dolby-atmos-dts-x-vertical-surround-engine-black%2Fp110550092%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_SF%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwztOwBhD7ARIsAPDKnkAgS8a5UwoLjfP9ZHR9_kG-mcxSSWhamyW2FBS7Gx01PNb2UsfzzZIaAnzwEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">John Lewis

In our review of the HT-S2000 soundbar, we gave it five stars for sound, and four stars for build and features. It's a neat little bar that focuses on sound quality rather than packing in every feature under the sun. The most important factor, though, is that this Sony soundbar most likely sounds far better than your TV’s built-in speakers.

The soundbar features a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer which offers 250W of power. Inside the bar, there are three X Balance speaker units, with the centre channel driver designed specially to enhance the clarity of speech. In terms of connectivity, the Sony keeps it simple with sockets for HDMI eARC, optical audio and USB.

As there are no upward-firing drive units in the HT-S2000, the height channels for spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are achieved virtually. This is achieved using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine psychoacoustic sound processing system.

If you want clearer and more dynamic sound from your TV at a very reasonable price, then this Sony soundbar is a truly worthy recommendation. You can spend more on bars that offer a bigger, richer sound from a unit offering more features, but for just £299 at Amazon, the HT-S2000 is a serious contender vying for your attention.

