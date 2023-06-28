Quick! Act now and get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, absolutely free

Looking for a music streaming service that gives you millions of songs on demand without you having to pay a penny? Good news: you can currently get Amazon Music Unlimited for free, for four whole months, a great deal to take advantage of in the build-up to the Amazon Prime Day sales.

The offer is only available to new customers who haven't previously had the pleasure of a free trial, and you'll need to sign up by July 13th to take advantage. After your four months are up, your membership will renew automatically at £8.99 / $8.99 for existing Amazon Prime members, so maybe set a reminder on your phone if you don't want to end up paying for a service you no longer want.

Make a massive saving on Amazon's dedicated streaming platform for 4 whole months up until July 13th. Normally £10.99 /$10.99 a month (£8.99 /$8.99 for Amazon Prime members), you can now save more than £40 /$40 with this deal.

While this free trial won't give you access to Amazon Music HD, you can still upgrade to the higher tier if you so choose for a small fee. We're certainly keen on Amazon Music as a streaming service, with our review of the platform praising its vast catalogue, decent sound quality and attractive discount for existing Prime members.

This deal, by the way, is for the Individual plan which should give you access to around 100 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa, all without the intrusion of those pesky adverts.

To clarify what you'll get with this Amazon Music tier, it's a step up from the standard Amazon Music (which comes free with Prime and gives you 2 million tracks with ads) but it's not as premium as Amazon Music HD, which gives you CD-quality music and fun additional bonuses like spatial audio. You can upgrade to this using the deal above to still make a big saving.

Remember, to get this deal you need to sign up before July 13th, so get cracking if you want to spend the next four months listening to your favourite songs for absolutely nothing.

