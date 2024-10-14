Qobuz continues to tempt audiophiles by offering DSD files for download

French music streaming platform Qobuz is continuing its quest to attract hi-res music lovers everywhere with the introduction of Direct Stream Digital (DSD) and Digital eXtreme Definition (DXD) file formats to its hi-res download store. Qobuz is making a big push in the mainstream streaming market this year, earning a fresh five-star review from us thanks to its strong hi-res catalogue of tunes, before turning its gaze on younger listeners with the launch of its heavily discounted student tier earlier this month.

That push has continued via the launch of DSD and DXD formats to the platform's download store. Listeners can now access more than 22,500 tracks available in either format. Some big names have already been added, with records including John Coltrane's Blue Train, Michael Jackson's Thriller, The Rolling Stones' Let It Bleed and The Beach Boys USA ready to enjoy in DSD and/or DXD files.

DSD is essentially a hi-res audio format (at a sampling rate broadly the same as 24-bit/88.2kHz PCM) that initially acted as a different, more efficient way of storing and archiving music data than traditional formats using single-bit information. DSD is also often claimed to be around 120dB in the audible frequency range – for context, CD measures around 96dB and 24-bit/192kHz recordings have a theoretical maximum of roughly 144dB, so the audible frequency range is usually higher.

Qobuz's hi-res streaming library is undeniably impressive. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

DXD, meanwhile, is simply PMC at a sampling rate of 24-bit/352.8kHz or 32-bit/252.8kHz. From what we can tell, Qobuz has put far more of its new files into the DSD format than it has into DXD, though.

Qobuz isn't the only place you can seek out DSD files to download. HD Tracks still has a collection of tunes in DSD and double DSD, as does 7digital and Native DSD, though prices vary from track to track and platform to platform.

Qobuz has transformed into an impressive streaming platform, and while we were a little lukewarm about it a few years ago, major updates to its features list, user interface and hi-res catalogue have transformed it into a major contender for audiophiles who enjoy streaming in their hi-fi system.

