QD-OLED TV deal of the year? The 77-inch Samsung S95C just hit its lowest-ever price!

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is still going on right now, but it's over at Richer Sounds where you'll find one of the finest TV discounts around.

The 77-inch Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is now just £3699 at Richer Sounds. To get this price you need to use code RSTV at checkout. That will grant you an extra £300 off the standard price of £3999.

The S95C was already strong value at £3999 – it launched at a price of £5099 so, in total, this deal gets you the TV for a whopping £2100 cheaper than launch.

It's not as if this is an old model, either. This is a 2023 TV that features next-gen QD-OLED technology for extra brightness and colour vibrancy over standard OLEDs. It also boasts amazing gaming specs and one of the snazziest designs in the business.

Samsung S95C OLED TV £5099 now £3699 at Richer Sounds (save £2100)

We tested out the 65-inch version of this model and were impressed with its incredible contrast and bright, super-sharp image. Now, this 77-inch version has seen a significant price drop (the lowest we've seen) and comes complete with a host of features including support for Dolby Atmos and ALLM. Read our Samsung S95C review

When we reviewed the 65-inch S95C we praised its “incredible contrast” combined with a “bright, vibrant, and super-sharp” image, though we also noted that the lack of Dolby Vision support was a shame considering the price.

The S95C OLED TV sports Samsung’s Ultra Slim Infinity One design and comes with the company’s One Connect Box, for convenient and personalised cable management options.

It even boasts support for HDR10+ and HLG formats, along with ALLM and 4K / 144hz refresh rate for a smoother, less janky gaming experience.

Round the back, the whopping OLED sports four HDMI connections capable of carrying 4K / 144Hz, while an HDMI port three supports eARC connections.

In terms of this year's TV deals, we don't think we've seen many better in terms of OLED models. If you want a sizeable, super-sharp screen that comes packed with features, this Richer Sounds deal makes a huge amount of sense. Plus, when you use the promo code provided, you'll be able to claim six months of our favourite streaming service, Disney Plus, for free. Talk about sweetening the deal...

