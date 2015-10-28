The RPM 9 Carbon, a direct successor to the RPM 9.2 Evolution, uses the same teardrop chassis as its predecessor but with a plinth fitted with resin-coated steel pellets to provide greater rigidity. Then, to further reduce unwanted vibrations, it has been covered in carbon fibre. To complete a trio of interference-reducing improvements, the magnetic feet on the bottom of the plinth allow the main structure to be effectively decoupled, claims Pro-Ject.

A new aluminium platter has also been fitted, which features internal damping and a vinyl top.

The turntable uses a belt-drive mechanism, is equipped with a 9CC Evolution tonearm, and comes with automatic speed control. . The Pro-Ject RPM 9 Carbon is available from November for £1500 and can be fitted with Ortofon's Quintet Black cartridge for an extra £400.

The RPM 10 Carbon meanwhile replaces the RPM 10.1 Evolution. Like the RPM 9 Carbon, it keeps the teardrop chassis and now uses the same steel pellet and carbon fibre combination for its plinth, and has the new internally damped and vinyl-topped platter.

The belt-drive mechanism is driven by a completely decoupled heavyweight motor, which sits on a custom-designed steel base for improved stability. It comes with built-in electronic speed change between 33 and 45rpm.

The RPM 10 Carbon comes fitted with the 10CC Evolution tonearm, which features a conical carbon-fibre tube with inverted bearing design. The internal wiring and selection of TPE-damped counterweights mean it can be used, claims Pro-Ject, with “almost any high-end pick-up cartridge”.

The Pro-Ject RPM Carbon 10 will be available from November for £2300. You'll also have the option of fitting it with an Ortofon Cadenza Black cartridge for an extra £1000.

