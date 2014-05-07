Box Design by Pro-Ject Audio Systems has announced the launch of its new USB Box S+, a USB-only DAC available in black and silver finishes from June at a cost of £169.

The device features a high-end XMOS chipset capable of supporting asynchronous USB streaming up to 32-bit/384kHz with minimal levels of jitter.

MORE: Pro-Ject DAC Box DS review

A front panel displays shows the listener the sample-rate of the playing file, with all digital streams being up-sampled to a higher level. 44.1, 88.2 and 176.4 sample rates are up-sample to 352.8kHz. 48, 96 and 192kHz rates are up-sampled to 384kHz.

The USB Box S+ houses a PCM5102A Burr-Brown chip, which is claimed to produce a "very good signal-to-noise ratio and dynamic range, as well as low distortion and output impedance." A 2.1V RMS output allows the audio signal path after the chip to be clear of unncessary extra capacitors.

Two selectable Filter settings are available too, allowing the user to tailor the sound – "Brick Wall" FIR (Finite Impulse Response) and "Apodizing" IIR (Infinite Impulse Response).

Design-wise, the USB Box S+ matches the size and aesthetic of other models in the Box Design 'S' range with its solid aluminium and metal chassis.

To connect the DAC to a computer, users may be required to alter some audio settings – a 24-bit driver is provided on a disc for Windows computers; Apple and Linx systems don't require additional drivers.

Meanwhile, gold-plated RCA sockets and USB Type-B aim to provide optimum signal transfer from the computer to an amplifier.

MORE: Read all our DAC reviews

MORE: Best DACs 2014

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+