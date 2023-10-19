Prime Day is over but you can still pick up an LG C3 OLED TV for just £999

Here's more proof that you shouldn't buy a new TV the minute it launches. Because while Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale might be over, LG's C3 OLED TV remains heavily discounted.

The 42-inch model is just £999 at John Lewis and other retailers. Admittedly that's £50 more than it was during the Amazon sale, but that was an all-time low price. And £999 is still a great price for an Award-winning TV.

As the popular C2 reaches the end of its life cycle and production begins to cease, the kinds of savings and price reductions we saw for the TV are now starting to trickle over to the newer C3, which is great news. However, you can still pick up the 48-inch LG C2 for £100 less – it's currently £899 at Richer Sounds, if you use the promo code.

The C3 is a slight improvement on the C2's winning formula. It features four HDMI 2.1 sockets rated to the full bandwidth of 48Gbps. One socket supports eARC/ARC while all four sockets can handle 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals output by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There are many models of TV that can handle these gaming features, however, most only do so via two sockets, rather than all four available.

The LG C3 features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, to name a few, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy their favourite movies or games at a high quality.

The C3, like other LG TVs available, offers Dolby Vision gaming right up to 4K/120Hz. There’s also an HGiG mode that makes it easier to achieve a better HDR tone mapping experience in modern games.

This model also has a new and improved processor over the former C2 – the Alpha 9 Gen 6. Some of the key improvements made from the older chip includes AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without sacrificing any intentional film grain.

It also adds OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones).

As a final set of perks, the new chipset adds Object Enhancer, which sharpens elements in the foreground for extra image depth, and HDR Expression Enhancer, which applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements for extra three-dimensionality.

MORE:

Read our LG C3 (OLED42C3) review

LG C3 vs C2: which LG OLED TV should you buy?

I love QD-OLED and MLA, but ‘standard’ OLED TVs still have a lot to offer