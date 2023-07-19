Prime Day is over, but the Fire TV Omni QLED is still on sale

Prime Day has been and gone, however, Amazon is still offering massive savings on its flagship Fire TV Omni QLED sets.

At the top of the range, you can grab the larger 65-inch QLED model, which we reviewed and gave an impressive 4-stars mere days ago, for £700. That's a sizable 30 per cent saving on its regular £1000 cost. It's also not far off the discount we saw just last week during the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Below it you can grab the 55-inch Omini QLED for £450, which is a 40 per cent saving on its regular £750 price, as well as the 50-inch (usually £650) and 43-inch (usually £550) models which are down to £450 and £340 respectively.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch was £1000 now £700 at Amazon (save £300)

The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. It's obviously not up there with a premium OLED, but its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch was £750 now £550 at Amazon (save £200)

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED, even at its original price. We expect the 55-inch model to be just as good and therefore just as much of a bargain, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch was £650 now £450 at Amazon (save £200)

We haven't tested the 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED, but its 65-inch variant has inspired some confidence in this line of first-party Amazon TVs. It shares many of its features with the bigger and more expensive size options, including HDR support for all of the major formats, a built-in streaming module and a 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch was £550 now £340 at Amazon (save £210)

Last, but by no means least, the smallest Omni QLED is also on sale and it technically features the biggest savings at £210 off the usual asking price. Once again, we haven't tested this model, but based on its bigger sibling's performance, we're comfortable recommending it. It also features support for all the HDR formats and a 4K resolution, making it a particularly enticing deal.

To catch readers up, the Omni QLED sets are the flagship range in Amazon’s own-brand TV line. Like all the retail giant’s Fire devices they have one singular aim - to offer the best bang for your buck possible. And having seen the entire range at the UK launch event and thoroughly put the 65-inch version through its paces in our test rooms we’re happy to recommend them, especially at this price.

During our review TV editor, Tom Parsons found: “While clearly not up there with flagship TVs from premium brands, the Omni QLED delivers better picture, sound and features than the price suggests.”

He was particularly happy with the TV’s clear audio, which is rare with next to all the affordable TVs, and many expensive ones, offering poor sound quality. Add to this its balanced picture performance and QLED panel and it adds up to be a great value purchase if you can’t afford to pay more.

Another welcome perk for people with Echo speakers is the fact the Omni line comes with the addition of a built-in far-field microphone for hands-free voice control. This also lets any Omni Series TV double as an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

The only downside is that while they do have robust HDR standard support and a run using Amazon’s Fire OS, which is wonderfully intuitive for Prime customers and features all the app support you’d expect, they don’t have Dolby Atmos. But at this price that is a very modest compromise, especially for the 65-inch QLED.

To put the price in context pricing for Samsung’s 2023 QLED range starts at £1299 / $1000 for a 65-inch model. This makes the Omni QLED one of the best TV deals we’d recommend for any buyer on a budget.

