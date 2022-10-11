Prime Day headphones deal chops 32% off B&W's PI5 earbuds

Amazon – currently hosting its second Prime Day of the year – has slashed 32% off Bowers & Wilkins' PI5 true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab). The discount drops the asking price from £200 to just £135 (opens in new tab).

Despite the ultra-low cost, the PI5 boast active noise-cancellation, Bluetooth aptX for high-quality wireless audio, support for voice assistants (Siri, Google, Bixby) and up to 25 hours battery life.

Grab this £65 B&W saving (opens in new tab) quick – the deal expires at midnight on 12th October.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI5 £200 £135 at Amazon (save £65) (opens in new tab)

B&W's entry-level buds feature 9.2mm drivers that promise "rich bass", adaptive noise-cancellation technology, support for voice assistants and Bluetooth aptX. At £135, they're a serious alternative to Apple's (pricier) AirPods Pro.

Bowers & Wilkins launched not one but two debut sets of true wireless earbuds, the PI5 and PI7, back in April 2021.

The flagship PI7 boast a dual-driver arrangement and enhanced noise-cancelling – but they're far more expensive than the PI5, which are a slight step down but still very much from the same stables.

The PI5 impress with a single 9.2mm Bowers-developed unit and true wireless stereo transmission, in the form of Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, for 24-bit hi-res audio streams (when connected to a compatible source).

Battery life is a solid 4 hours from the buds themselves, or 25 hours total when you factor in the wireless charging case. B&W says a quick 15 minute charge provides around 60 minutes of playback.

We've not reviewed the PI5 ourselves but we liked the PI7 buds, praising their "impressive sound quality". Our main gripe about the PI7 was their high price tag – not something that doesn't apply to the PI5, especially now that they are reduced to just £135 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

