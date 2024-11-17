"Pleasingly mature" Q Acoustics speakers win our Readers Award 2024, as voted by you

The main business of the What Hi-Fi? Awards is our expert review team hunkering down with a host of products new and old to give you the best possible recommendations across a wide range of categories and prices. But we also ask you to lend a hand; and that’s what this category is all about. The Readers’ Award allows visitors to our website to vote for their favourite product of the year from our shortlist of some of the most popular reviews.

This year we had a 13-strong selection that included Denon and Marantz AVRs, TVs from LG, Philips, Sony and TCL, plus headphones, speakers and systems. And, after a close vote, it’s the Q Acoustics 5050 speakers that take this year’s crown.

If you haven’t read this year's floorstanding speaker Awards category, then – spoiler alert – we are happy to report that the very same Q Acoustics model is our Product of the Year winner in that speaker category. Great minds, and all that. Frankly, we are not surprised.

Q Acoustics is on a fine run of producing stand-out towers – last year it was its 5040 that took our Product of the Year gong, and this year we remain just as enamoured with the British company's 5000 range.

This top-of-the-range model has larger, 15cm twin mid/bass drivers and a roomier, wider cabinet compared with those 5040. The technical highlight remains a smooth, seamless profile for the mid/bass diaphragms. This Continuous Curved Cone avoids the use of a traditional dustcap and its inherent distortions but is also claimed to incorporate the best characteristics of straight-sided and flared cone designs (namely bass, and control at higher frequencies, respectively).

Inside the enclosure, you will find four Helmholtz pressure-equalising tubes. We came across this unusual technique to control internal air pressure and reduce standing waves in Q Acoustic’s high-end Concept 500 floorstanders. It worked well there and clearly does the job here, too.

Sonically, that larger cabinet helps deliver a lashing of extra bass as part of an overall sound that remains controlled and articulate. Given space to breathe and slightly angled towards the listening position, the 5050 speakers generate a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered.

They are dynamic and exciting too, but always clear and composed. Some slight care is required when choosing your partnering equipment, to avoid any harshness in the treble, but otherwise it’s a case of sitting back and enjoying what the 5050 floorstanders can do.

We don’t mind if the Readers’ Award picks out a product we might not have lauded as a top-drawer piece of kit, but there’s no denying that it’s satisfying when we are all on the same page – as we are here. If you have the space and budget, you can’t go wrong with the Q Acoustics 5050 speakers.

