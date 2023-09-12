Philips TVs add Pluto TV – but not all models, for a very good reason

Recent Philips TVs are getting access to Pluto TV's free streaming channels. 2023 Philips TVs can now access thousands of streaming channels courtesy of Pluto TV, with 2022 and 2021 models set to follow soon thanks to an over-the-air update.

This applies only to TVs running Philips' own smart TV platform. That's because those running Android TV already have the Pluto TV app installed.

Pluto TV is owned by Paramount. It's a free service, funded by ads, and has over 1400 channels, spanning movies, true crime, sitcoms, paranormal and more. These include some right chaff (Five-Headed Shark Attack?) but also some gems like The King of Comedy. And for free, you can't really complain.

It also includes channels themed around big TV shows, like the Hell's Kitchen Channel and Survivor Channel.

Philips' own smart platform is getting Pluto TV in 25 countries across Europe and Latin America, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Pluto TV, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to partner with [Philips owner] TP Vision to bring Pluto TV curated experience to millions of Smart TV viewers across so many territories. This deal is a great opportunity to bring Pluto TV to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to building strong partnerships that make our service accessible to audiences worldwide."

Philips' 2023 TV range includes the flagship OLED908 model with MLA tech.

