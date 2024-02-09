Panasonic's fantastic five-star wireless earbuds have returned to their lowest price ever

The Panasonic RZ-S500W might have been on the scene for a few years now, but if the price is right they’re still an excellent choice if you want some cheap earbuds – and £56.99 at Amazon very much looks like the right price to us.

While they might be available for such a low price now, they originally launched at £169 and have a spec sheet that reflects that. Top of that list is Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which our review noted was “exceptionally good”, with an equally effective Ambient Mode that lets the outside world in when required.

Best Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W was £149.99 now £56.99 (save £93)

These noise-cancelling buds might not be the newest, but with a spec sheet that belongs to a much higher price tag, and an expansive, detailed sonic signature, this limited-time deal makes them a real steal. Five stars

Read our Panasonic RZ-S500W review

You can control both using the Panasonic Audio Connect app, which also includes a five-band equaliser and allows you to link the buds to your Alexa app, so a long touch on the left bud will summon Amazon’s voice assistant rather than your phone’s default AI helper.

The touch-sensitive controls on the RZ-S500W are reliable and responsive, so you won’t find yourself frustrated when they don’t react to your taps, which is a fairly frequent complaint with cheaper buds. Build quality is a cut above, too.

The app also shows the remaining battery life in each bud, which extends to 6.5 hours, plus 13 hours in the case. If you get caught short with no juice, though, a 15-minute charge is enough to add 70 minutes of playback with the ANC turned on.

But how do they sound? Well, there’s a reason the S500W was the recipient of a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. Each bud houses an 8mm Neodymium driver, which delivers a spacious and cohesive mix that combines textured vocals, sparkling treble and agile bass.

At their original price, the Panasonic RZ-S500W had their work cut out in a crowded market, and we found their shape didn’t suit all ears, but with this drop to under £60 they represent something of a bargain.

